Letter It’s time for a 28th amendment

We really had four parties running for president this time and again we did not have a winner with over half the vote. In fact, Trump got almost two million less votes than Clinton.

Obama decisively defeated McCain and Romney with over 50 percent. Bush II got a half a million less than Gore in a race with Nader getting almost 3 percent. Bill Clinton ran over Bush I and Dole but still didn't get half because of Perot in 1992 and Perot's party in 1996.

The future will probably have more third and fourth parties, so majorities aren't likely again.

I think it's time to do away with the Electoral College and base our electing on popular vote. Furthermore, if a nominee doesn't get over 50 percent, then the two highest vote-getters should run again on the fourth Sunday after the first vote.

By doing that, we might have a president that at least half the voters stood behind. I doubt if half the potential voters would be in the winner's column but that's their stupidity for not voting.

Right now, if you win California, Texas, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Florida by one vote each, you don't need any votes in the other 40 states.

The Electoral College was invented because voters were considered too ignorant to know who should be president. Is that still true?

Chuck Johnson, Morris