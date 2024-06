Michael Helm finished with a hat trick Thursday to lead the Crystal Lake South hockey team to a 5-3 victory over Kings Hockey Club at the Crystal Ice House in Crystal Lake.

Harrison Hinz led off the scoring for the Gators, and Eric Helm added South's fifth goal. South led, 5-1, before conceding two goals in the third.

Eric Helm added two assists, and Michal Helm, Evan Jewson, James Benages and Jake Hausch each had one assist. Josh Albrecht made 36 saves in goal for the Gators.