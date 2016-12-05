June 20, 2024
Sports - McHenry County
High school boys hockey: Crystal Lake South edges D155 Predators

By Shaw Local News Network
The Crystal Lake South Gators logo.

Crystal Lake South’s hockey team held off the D155 Predators, 2-1, Sunday at Leafs Ice Centre in West Dundee.

Michael Helm scored in the first period off an assist from Eric Helm, and Eric Helm gave the Gators a 2-0 lead in the second period with a goal off an assist from Jake Wiersma.

The Predators, a combined team of Prairie Ridge and Crystal Lake Central players, cut the lead in half in the third period on a goal by Cory Zordan. Patrick Nasta and Kyle Smolen assisted on the goal.

Josh Albrecht earned the win, stopping 29 of 30 shots on goal. Clint Billimark made 32 saves for the Predators.

