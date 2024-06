Crystal Lake South and District 155 both lost Saturday on the second day of the PREP Hockey Thanksgiving Showcase Tournament at West Meadows Ice Arena in Rolling Meadows.

Crystal Lake South lost to Warren, 5-1, and District 155, which is made up of players from Prairie Ridge and Crystal Lake Central, lost to PREP, 7-3.

A.J. Saputa scored the only goal for the Gators, while Lukas Sokalski (Prairie Ridge), Ben Letto (Crystal Lake Central) and Sam Gentges (Prairie Ridge) scored for the Predators.