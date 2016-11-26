High school hockey: D-155 Predators, Crystal Lake South each go 2-0 in PREP Thanksgiving Showcase

Prairie Ridge’s Kyle Smolen scored five goals Friday for the District 155 Predators in a 10-1 hockey win over Plainfield North at the PREP Thanksgiving Showcase Tournament at West Meadows Ice Arena in Rolling Meadows.

Smolen added two more goals in the Predators' second game against Lincoln-Way, an 8-0 win.

Against Plainfield North, Prairie Ridge’s Brennan Kelly added three goals, and Ben Letto (Crystal Lake Central) and Johnny Lenzi (Prairie Ridge) each scored once in the victory.

Against Lincoln-Way, Letto scored three goals, Lenzi had two, and Crystal Lake Central's Richie Gajdzik added one.

Also in the tournament, Crystal Lake South went 2-0 with victories against District 211, 9-2, and Fox Valley, 4-3.

Against the Chiefs, Michael Helm and Eric Helm each finished with hat tricks, while Midas Bacidore added two goals and Harrison Hinz had one. Against Fox Valley, Eric Helm scored twice, and Hinz and James Benages added goals.

Hunter Schmidt made 25 saves against District 211, and Josh Albrecht was the winning goalie against Fox Valley. Eric Helm and Michael Helm both added four assists, and Evan Jewson and Hinz had three assists apiece.