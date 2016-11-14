Critic’s Choice: ‘Crazy For You’ pays homage to 1930s musicals

Robyn Hurder and Clyde Alves look down from a balcony in a scene from “Crazy For You” at Drury Lane Theatre. (Photo provided)

OAKBROOK TERRACE – Drury Lane Theatre’s lively production of “Crazy For You!” is dubbed “The New Gershwin Musical Comedy.” But ardent theatergoers can think of it as an early Thanksgiving/Christmas/New Year gift.

Inspired by “Girl Crazy,” a 1930 musical comedy, "Crazy For You!” is based on a new book by Ken Ludwig. The show runs through Jan. 8; it features timeless music by George Gershwin and incomparable lyrics by Ira Gershwin.

Among its many recognizable songs are "I Got Rhythm," "Nice Work If You Can Get It," “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Embraceable You” and “But Not for Me.”

Smoothly directed and choreographed by Matt Crowle, the production benefits from the creative scenic design created by Jeffery Kmiec; period-perfect costumes by Caitlin McLeod; and spot-on lighting by Heather Gilbert. Roberta Duchak provides effective musical direction.

Fast-paced "Crazy For You!” is rife with plot twists, mistaken identities and intricate dance numbers. Fortunately, its seasoned cast is up to the challenge.

Bobby Child (played to the hilt by Clyde Alves) is a stagestruck banker intent on a career in show business. Capitalizing on an opportunity to demonstrate his dancing skills, Child corners Bela Zangler (Larry Adams), a temperamental producer and the power behind Zangler’s Follies, a hit show in New York City.

Disconsolate at Zangler’s chilly reception, Child agrees to get out of town to deliver foreclosure papers to Everett Baker (Roger Mueller), the proprietor of the once-glamorous Gaiety Theater in the sleepy town of Deadrock, Nev.

But all bets are off as soon as Child meets Everett Baker’s comely daughter Polly (Robyn Hurder). It’s love at first sight – that is, until Polly learns the reason Child is in town.

Child hatches a plan to rescue the Gaiety. That’s when things do go “Crazy” as Child, disguising himself as Zangler, recruits locals and imported talent in order to stage a new production to raise funds to keep the Gaiety on its feet.

Chicago talent adding verve to the show include Erica Evans, Rod Thomas, Erica Stephan, Janet Ulrich Brooks and Harter Clingman.

"Crazy For You!” is an approachable, feel-good show – one that entire families can enjoy.

FACTBOX

If you go . . .

What: 'Crazy For You'

Where: Drury Lane Theatre

When: Through Jan. 8, 2017

Tickets: $45 – $60

Info: (630) 530-0111