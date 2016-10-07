Letter: Neither candidate is a good choice for president

To the Editor:

The more I hear from our presidential candidates, the more I fear that we are guaranteed to have an unqualified leader for the next four years.

With all of the negative campaigning on both sides, neither candidate has set forth a path that gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling for the issues that need to be addressed for the greater good of our nation. Both candidates are far from being moderate.

Hillary is taking the hard-core liberal position of more government oversight, higher taxes and large entitlements. Trump, on the other hand, takes the totally opposite stance of conservatism, preaching lower taxes, less government and few entitlements.

Both candidates have generally promised more jobs, but no clearly defined plan for creating them. They have said what their constituents want to hear, but I fear that neither will be able to deliver. Sound familiar?

Hillary is trying to get a lot of mileage out of Trump’s failed businesses. She questions, “Who loses a billion dollars?” Well, many people lose, and make, billions of dollars every day in the business world.

Did she forget about the businesses “too big to fail,” that were bailed out by the government?

If Hillary wants to really find out who loses a billion dollars, she need look no further than the national debt. Check it out. It increases about a billion dollars every day.

Unfortunately, Trump keeps shooting himself in the foot every time he opens his mouth. Many of his statements are totally irrelevant to the campaign. I have been waiting to see if he is ever going to appear more “presidential.”

What it comes down to is this: Which group of millionaires do you feel represents your best interests – the Democrats or Republicans?

You know who would make a good president? Dave. Remember the movie? I think I’ll vote for Dave.

Joseph J. Petric

Morris