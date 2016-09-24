High school football: Larkin completes comeback against Geneva

GENEVA – Two Lance Arni touchdowns, a Luke Swanson scoring run and Bradley King’s field goal gave Geneva a 24-0 halftime lead against Larkin on Sept. 23.

But blocked punt that led to a touchdown with under three seconds to play completed the Larkin comeback as the Royals dealt the Vikings a 27-24 loss in the Upstate Eight River game.

Larkin did all its scoring in the fourth quarter as Geneva's record slipped to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in UER play.

Geneva will look to get back on track on Sept. 30 in a road game against rival Batavia, which is coming off a 28-7 loss against St. Charles East.