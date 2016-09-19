High school football: Geneva gets back on track with win against Streamwood

STREAMWOOD – Geneva’s football team was in need of a bounce-back effort against Streamwood on Sept. 16.

The Vikings got it.

After falling in a close game against Kaneland and being shut out by St. Charles East the last two games, Geneva got back on track with a 35-7 win against the Sabres. In the process, the Vikings leveled their record at 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Upstate Eight River.

Lance Arni punched the ball in from 1 yard out to cap a short drive and give the Vikings a 7-0 lead. When the Sabres tied the game with a long touchdown pass, Kyle Evert connected with Joshua Mansfield for a 71-yard touchdown just three plays later for a 14-7 Geneva lead.

Arni added scoring runs of 22 and 5 yards in the second half, and Bob Murray found Luke Swanson for a 17-yard touchdown to pad the lead.

Arni was the workhorse for the Vikings, rushing 33 times for 152 yards. Mansfield hauled in three passes for 97 yards, and Cole Campbell and Nick Miller each had two sacks on defense as Geneva held Streamwood to just 94 yards of offense aside from the Sabres’ touchdown drive.

Geneva will look to maintain its momentum Sept. 23 when it hosts Larkin for an Upstate Eight River game at 7:30 p.m. The Royals are coming off a 46-12 win against downtrodden West Chicago.

Marmion 16, Bishop McNamara 10

KANKAKEE – Marmion found itself trailing 10-0 in the fourth quarter against defending Class 3A state champion Bishop McNamara.

It was the Cadets who showed the heart of a champion.

Brandon McPherson had a 15-yard touchdown run then connected with Anthony Zolfo for a 22-yard scoring pass, and Connor Hoeft added a 37-yard field goal in the Cadets’ 16-10 win.

Marmion improved to 4-0 on the season as it prepares to hit the road to face another defending state champion. Montini, the 2015 Class 6A champs, will welcome the Cadets for a Chicago Catholic League Green game at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

The Broncos sit at 1-3 and 0-1 in the CCL Green on the season and are coming off back-to-back lopsided losses against Fenwick (38-6 on Sept. 9) and Brother Rice (42-7 on Sept. 16).

Loyola 55, St. Francis 0

WILMETTE – Defending Class 8A state champion Loyola proved to be a tough test for the Spartans, who were shut out for the second straight game as they slipped to 0-4 on the season.

After back-to-back road games, St. Francis returns home to play De La Salle in a Chicago Catholic League Green game at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23. The Meteors enter the game with a 4-0 record, although their opponents have combined for just two wins. Conversely, the Spartans’ opponents have combined to go 12-4 this season.