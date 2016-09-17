New Lenox Sharefest event gives back to community

People line up for free food Saturday from the Northern Illinois Food Bank at the annual Sharefest in New Lenox. (Larry W)

NEW LENOX – Susan Sterling rifled through a pile of clothes at Sharefest in New Lenox to find some items for her grandson.

Sterling, of Joliet, was one of many who came to Sharefest’s main event Saturday, which offered more than free clothes, but also food, books, toys, lectures, health screenings and legal advice.

Sterling said she has low income.

“I’m just grateful the community has donated to people less fortunate,” she said.

Gary Cheney, of New Lenox, founded Sharefest in 2007, and it grew from a one-day event to a series of service projects, giveaways and resource opportunities in Will County.

While families in need were finding clothes and food at the event at Spencer Crossing Intermediate School, 1711 S. Spencer Road, volunteers were performing cleaning and fixing projects.

“We got guys out there doing service projects right now throughout the community,” Cheney said.

Throughout September, Sharefest and its partner organizations have run events such as Recyclepalooza, a 9/11 Patriot Day ceremony and the Job and Resource Fair. All of them led up to Saturday’s main event, which helped hundreds of families.

Cheney said September is kind of a sanctified month for Sharefest, when volunteers “bring all of it together.”

Sharefest also does projects throughout the year. Between October and November, Sharefest volunteers are scheduled to help with Solution to Pollution events coordinated by Helpers of Mother Earth.

According to Sharefest’s website, the organization partners with more than 160 others. Some of the partners and sponsors include Trinity Services, New Life Church and Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

“The common link that we have is love for our neighbor,” Cheney said.

Raynah Wilson, of Frankfort, was at Sharefest with her sister and great-niece. All three looked at books. Wilson said her great-niece is learning to read.

“It’s so much to pick from,” said Wilson, who was at Sharefest for the first time.

She said she noticed all the free services offered at the event, which she didn’t expect.

“It’s pretty cool,” she said.

Orland Park-based Gwendolyn J. Sterk and the Family Law Group offered free legal services Saturday.

Michelle Anderson, the law firm’s marketing coordinator, said it wants to give back to the community, let them know about its services and give information on legal issues.

“The biggest thing is letting them know we offer the free consultation because it can be very pricey and at least we’re here to give people a peace of mind,” Anderson said.

The Sharefest event is a testament to how much people care about each other, said Lauren Rinke, a volunteer who also works for Trinity Services. She said it shows kindness to neighbors.

“Your neighbor could be struggling, you would never know. It’s a private struggle. At the same time we’re all here helping people and we’re not here to judge,” Rinke said.

---

SATURDAY’S SHAREFEST EVENTS

• Clothing and toy drive

• Food drive

• Collections for troops

• Free legal services

• Cache Creek Animal Rescue pets

• Raffle table

• Service projects