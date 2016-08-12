High school football preview 2016: Dundee-Crown

Quick hits

Coach: Mike Steinhaus (third season, 4-14)

2015 record: 2-7 overall, 1-5 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division

Fast fact: Dundee-Crown went 6-4 in 2013 to make the playoffs for the first time since 1994; the Chargers have had back-to-back 2-7 seasons since then.

Scouting report

• The Chargers could use a little better fortune regarding injuries. QB Conor Ryan and RB Greg Williams both return, but both missed time with injuries. Ryan missed almost half the season and finished with 458 passing yards. Williams (5-foot-6, 155 pounds) is small, but tough and ran for 624 yards and five touchdowns. … “I thought we were going uphill a little bit last year,” Steinhaus said. “We have to protect Greg a little bit. He’s a pretty explosive player and plays his butt off.”

• D-C has Chandler Cowan (6-4, 318), Gage Efken (6-0, 275), Oscar Nava (5-10, 252) and Chase Raap (6-0, 195) returning on its offensive line. WR Sean Jay also is back.

• The Chargers have only 40 players on their roster, 20 of whom are seniors.

• Steinhaus feels S Edward DeLuga (6-0, 155) is one of the better players in the FVC. DeLuga returns with LB Michael Grant (6-2, 190), DL Tommy Koniewicz (5-10, 190), LB Colter Russell (5-11, 170), LB-S Scott Wojcik (5-7, 155) and DL Isiah Ziegler (5-10, 300).

• Steinhaus thinks D-C can be better, but knows how tough it will be in the FVC. “It’s one of the better leagues in the state,” he said. “There’s not one game where you can relax in our conference. We know, with our program, we have to play our best football all the time. We’ve been focusing on our kids doing their jobs and going full-speed. We can’t have negative plays like some other teams in our conference can have, and make up for them.”

Top recruits

DeLuga and Nava, both of whom are third-year varsity starters, have received interest from several NCAA Division III schools.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 26 Hampshire 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 @ Jacobs 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Huntley 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 East Aurora* 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 Cary-Grove 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 @ McHenry 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 Crystal Lake Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

*- Nonconference game

– Joe Stevenson joestevenson@shawmedia.com