Mistwood Golf Club emerges as likely banquet operator at Joliet’s Union Station

JOLIET – The Mistwood Golf Club appears to be getting the nod as next operator of the Union Station banquet facility.

The Joliet City Council Economic Development Committee is set to consider Mistwood’s proposal at a meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday.

A review panel is recommending Mistwood’s proposal based in part on plans to use Union Station for more than weddings and banquets.

Dan Bradley, general manager of the golf club in Romeoville, said Mistwood has ideas for a number of events that could bring people into the landmark train station.

“We want to bring something that is more that just banquets,” Bradley said. “Union Station is a fantastic banquet venue. We want to continue that, but we want to do more.”

Some ideas suggested by Bradley are craft beer dinners, holiday brunches and family nights at Union Station.

“We want residents in Joliet and neighboring communities to use that space on a regular basis,” he said.

Mistwood does not have the contract, but the panel recommending the company includes Councilman Larry Hug, who is chairman of the Economic Development Committee. The contract ultimately will be decided by the council.

Mistwood Golf Club and Cutting Edge Catering in Shorewood responded to the city’s request for proposals to manage The Grand Ballroom, the name given to the banquet facility on the second floor of Union Station.

Bussean Customer Caterers, which has managed the banquet hall since 2001, notified the city earlier this year that it is leaving in mid-January.

A memo from Steve Jones, the economic development director for the city of Joliet, to the Economic Development Committee said the review panel considered both companies “excellent” but unanimously recommended Mistwood.

The memo said that Mistwood has proposed a six-year lease with a sliding scale for rent: 15 percent of gross sales up to $500,000, 10 percent of revenues between $500,000 and $750,000, and 5 percent of revenues above $750,000. Minimum rent would be $1,500 a month.

Bussean’s rent was recently lowered and is now at a flat rate of $5,000 a month plus 15 percent of gross revenues and $4 per event attendee.

Jones noted that the city encouraged companies to consider new uses for the banquet facility.

“Mistwood has proposed an impressive plan to expand banquet activities by incorporating monthly and seasonal events that would have a community focus,” Jones said in the memo.