Sylvie closes Geneva shop

Sylvie Baumann helps dress Suzanne Positano at her Geneva store, C'est la vie by Sylvie. Positano, of St. Charles, will be in a fashion show this weekend. Baumann said she is closing both her retail store and spa because she is moving. (Brenda Schory)

GENEVA – After 10 years in Geneva with a spa and a women’s clothing and accessories store, C’est la vie by Sylvie, Sylvie Baumann said she is closing.

Baumann said her husband was transferred to Singapore and all her retail items will be on clearance until 4 p.m. April 24, when the store will be closed.

“Whatever is left, I will donate to charity,” Baumann said.

Baumann, who is from France, has lived in the U.S. for 22 years. She said she went to France three to four times a year to collect exclusive items to sell in her shop.

A new women’s retail store, Jori & June, will open in June at 25 S. Third St. A tenant for Baumann’s spa site, at 211 James St., has not yet been finalized, landlord Michael Simon said.