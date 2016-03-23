Grundy County area police reports: March 31, 2016

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Brandon Doden, 25, of Elwood, was arrested by Morris police and charged March 25 with unlawful possession of marijuana, under 2.5 grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued citations and released with a court date of April 25.

• Jason R. Jackson, 34, of Channahon, was arrested by Morris police March 25 and charged with possession of marijuana between 30 and 500 grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given an April 25 court date.

COAL CITY

• Kara L. Mason, 26, of Coal City, was arrested by Coal City police March 27 and charged with two counts of domestic battery. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

MINOOKA

• Trevor S. Kloberdanz, 20, of Plainfield, was arrested by Minooka police March 27 on possession of marijuana between 2.5 and 10 grams.

STATE POLICE

• Christi M. Riedlinger, 38, address not listed, was arrested by Illinois state police March 28 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment and endangering life of a child. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

