From the Editor’s Desk: Rich get richer in 26th District primary

Let’s wrap up one workweek closer to the election by looking at last week’s contributions in the richest local primary race.

In the Illinois Senate 26th District primary, Dan McConchie, Martin McLaughlin and Casey Urlacher are seeking the Republican nomination to replace Dan Duffy.

This race currently ranks No. 8 on the Aldertrack 2016 Illinois Racing Form’s list of total funds per race.

All three candidates collected contributions of $1,000 or more last week:

• Dan McConchie: $5,742.04 from Illinois Restoration PAC (mailing), $1,000 from Menges Roller Co., $1,000 from Citizens For Dan Patlak, $1,0000 from Citizens for Tom Morrison and $1,000 from Lake County Life PAC (postage).

• Martin McLaughlin: $2,500 from Spraying Systems Co. CEO James Bramsen.

• Casey Urlacher: $1,000 from Roger C. Marquardt & Co., $1,000 from Stephens Political Action Committee, $1,000 from Rosemont Exposition Services, $1,000 from McGuireWoods and $1,000 from Friends of John Millner.

McConchie also got $60,515.93 in support from Dan Proft’s Liberty Principles PAC for advertising and graphic design work.

