Lincoln-Way board president cites personal attacks as reason for resignation

Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 Board of Education President Kevin Molloy and Superintendent Scott Tingley listen to comment during a recent board meeting at Lincoln-Way Central High School in New Lenox. Molloy has resigned from the school board. (Shaw Local News Network)

NEW LENOX – Citing personal attacks from critics, Lincoln-Way District 210 school board President Kevin Molloy abruptly resigned ahead of Thursday night’s board meeting, marking the board’s second departure in less than a month amid controversy.

Molloy submitted his resignation letter to Superintendent Scott Tingley on Wednesday night, Tingley said, after Molloy and Tingley discussed his continued involvement on the board.

Tingley said Molloy was not asked to resign, but he wouldn't say who approached who about his potential resignation.

“No, we had discussions and he felt it was best at this time to move away from the board,” Tingley said Thursday. “Kevin has been, as you know, since the fall ... it's been a difficult time for all of us. At this time, he thinks it's best for him and his family if he stepped aside.”

Both Molloy and board member Christopher McFadden, who resigned earlier this month, were among those recently named in a lawsuit against the board filed in Will County court by Lincoln-Way Area Taxpayers Unite. The watchdog group formed in August in response to the board’s decision to close Lincoln-Way North.

Molloy and McFadden were among five board members who supported the decision to close North because of financial troubles.

The lawsuit seeks a preliminary court order and a final ruling barring District 210 officials from closing any high school.

Molloy said he resigned because of the volume of district-related personal attacks, which caused concern with his employer, State Farm Insurance, regarding his involvement with Lincoln-Way, and a Daily Southtown article in which he called his critics “vile individuals” and “animals.”

He said he would not take one word back of what he said in the article but he thought he did bring shame to his seat.

“As a result of that, [Tingley and I] agreed I need to do this for the best interest of the district and the best interest of the board members,” Molloy said.

Todd Velky, LWATU treasurer, said the group does not like to see any elected officials resign and that his group has tried to work with the board to save any of the district's four schools from closing.

“We’ve been offering our help to right the wrongs of the district,” he said.

Velky once demanded the resignation of every board member at a Sept. 24 meeting except McFadden and Ronald Lullo, which was met with cheers and applause. He said he was speaking at the time as a parent, resident and taxpayer, not for LWATU.

Resignation letter

In his resignation letter, Molloy discussed coming under attack by parents and others upset over the North closure, and its impact on his personal and professional life.

"Since August, my personal life no longer was a personal life. Since August, my family became part of public attack and unfortunately, my business was continually attacked to the point that my employees began to suffer," Molloy wrote.

He wrote his employer was receiving letters from people, some anonymous and some signed, questioning if he was "what they wanted representing them within our community."

State Farm approached him, he wrote, to see "what was most important to me, my career or my board position."

"This was the moment I knew the small army had defeated me," Molloy wrote.

‘Superdog’ facility

The lawsuit in which Molloy and other board members are named also alleges other issues, such as the construction of a dog training school facility at North for the benefit of former superintendent Lawrence Wyllie.

In the Daily Southtown interview this week, Molloy said he did not know until March 2015 about the dog training facility’s existence. However, Molloy’s signature can be found on a 2012 intergovernmental agreement reached between Lincoln-Way and the Frankfort Square Park District regarding the facility. At the time, Molloy signed as secretary.

The agreement allows the park district's use of Lincoln-Way facilities, including a "Superdog Obedience Training School," aquatic center for pool parties and open swims, and fine and performance arts center practices, among others.

Molloy said he was not aware of the “Superdog” item in the document because he did not read the whole agreement. He said board members typically sign intergovernmental agreements annually and Ronald Sawin, assistant superintendent of business, gives a brief summary of the document and shows board members where to sign.

“You have people you trust, they give you a brief synopsis, you sign it,” he said.

The Herald-News reporter Felix Sarver contributed to this story.