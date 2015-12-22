Restaurant returns to Northland Mall

Waitresses Amanda VanWinkle (left), Gentiana Dalipi and Kylee Hasbrook and owner Judy Dalipi welcome you to try out the new Kopper Kitchen at Northland Mall. (Alex Paschal)

STERLING – A Northland Mall staple has reopened with a few notable changes – including its name.

The only sit-down restaurant at the mall, formerly known as The Spot, has the same family ownership, but it was reopened last week as the Kopper Kitchen Restaurant.

Owners Mike and Judy Dalipi have been working on renovations in the aftermath of water damage caused by a severe storm that hit the area June 22.

"It took some time because we gutted and redid everything in here, but it looks great," Mike said.

Mike said the name change did speed up some of the paperwork, but the real impetus came from a very personal place.

"My best friend had a restaurant in Elmhurst called the Kopper Kitchen in his family for 50 years. He decided to take a trip to Greece, and sadly, he passed away while there, so it is a tribute to him and a place that so many people there loved," Mike said.

When it comes to area eateries, the Dalipi name has become a familiar one.

Mike and Judy are taking over ownership of Kopper Kitchen from Mike’s father, Benny, who opened the mall restaurant in 2006. Mike and Judy also also own The Corner Spot Bar & Grill in Dixon. Mike and brother, Dan, had also owned M&D’s Sports Bar & Grill, which is now Johnny’s Bar & Grill. Mike’s cousin, Mili Dalipi, is a co-owner of The Basil Tree Ristorante in Dixon.

Mike said there are several menu changes at Kopper Kitchen, including a variety of panini, omelette, and eggs Benedict offerings, but the biggest is the addition of beer and wine.

"We are still waiting on our liquor license, but we're ready to go with 10 beers on tap," Mike said.

He expects to have the license in hand within the next month.

Mike said the new menu also puts a premium on affordability.

"We'll still have all of the great breakfast selections, and the salad bar that people enjoyed, and we will have lots of senior discounts, and better prices on everything," Mike said.

The Dalipis, who have two children, settled in Sterling 11 years ago, and they don't plan to leave anytime soon.

"We had lived in the west suburbs of Chicago, and we love this town," Mike said. "We came here for a slower and better life, and that's what we have."

The only mall store that remains closed is Dunham's Sports, which took the brunt of the storm's wrath. Winds in excess of 100 miles per hour blew off part of the store's roof, took down part of the back wall, and ruptured a gas line.

Construction work continues at the sporting goods retailer, but a specific time frame beyond sometime next year for reopening hasn't been disclosed.

Northland Mall Manager Karen Brouilette said it's nice to have the sit-down eatery element back in the building.

"We're glad the restaurant is open again, and the beer and wine is something the mall hasn't had in a long time," Brouilette said.

The last liquor license at the mall was held by Diamond Dave's Taco Company.

The mall, owned by Denver-based J. Herzog & Sons, has five vacancies it is working to fill. The newest additions to the mall this year have been Glik's and Donald's Sweets & Treats.

MORE INFO

The Kopper Kitchen Restaurant is open at Northland Mall, 2900 E. Lincolnway in Sterling. Mike and Judy Dalipi are running the restaurant formerly known as The Spot, which Mike's father, Benny, opened in 2006.

The restaurant's hours will remain the same: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The restaurant also does catering; call 815-632-3207 for more information.