January 19, 2024
News - Joliet and Will County
News - Joliet and Will CountyJoliet FocusAlerts | The Herald-NewsBreaking | Herald-NewsBusiness | Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Herald-NewsFelony FilesGovernment | Herald-NewsLocal News | Herald-NewsNation & World | Herald-NewsNew LenoxPolice Reports | Herald-NewsState | Herald-NewsWill County
News - Joliet and Will County

Joliet council wants property tax hike out of proposed budget

By Bob Okon
Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, council member Pat Mudron and Joe Mutz, a commissioner on the Joliet Park District board, also were in line before 8 a.m. Monday to file their petitions. Mutz is running in District 3, which council member John Gerl represents. Gerl announced in September that he would not seek re-election to the City Council. O’Dekirk is the only candidate known to have taken out petitions for mayor. He was first elected to be Joliet mayor in 2015. Next year, local municipalities such as New Lenox, Braidwood, Channahon and Elwood also will be electing mayors. In the city of Joliet, candidates have until 5 p.m. next Monday to file their petitions to run. Many other Will County municipalities only have until Friday to do so. Here’s a list of some of the positions up for election in local municipalities. There are several other positions for governmental bodies such as park district and school district boards, as well. Bolingbrook: Three Village Board trustees Braidwood: Mayor, commissioner of finance and accounts, commissioner of public health and safety, commissioner of streets and public improvements, commissioner of public property. Channahon: Village president, clerk, two Village Board trustees Crest Hill: Aldermen in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 Elwood: Village president, three trustees (four-year terms), two trustees (two-year terms) Joliet: Mayor, council members in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 Lockport: Aldermen in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 Manhattan: Three Village Board trustees Minooka: Three Village Board trustees New Lenox: Mayor, three Village Board trustees Plainfield: Three Village Board trustees Romeoville: Three Village Board trustees Shorewood: Village clerk, three Village Board trustees Wilmington: City clerk, aldermen in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4

File photo: Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk (Eric Ginnard)

JOLIET – Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and City Council members told the city manager to bring back a 2016 budget without a property tax increase Monday.

At stake in the budget may be the city’s $600,000 annual contribution to the Rialto Square Theatre, which one council member said should be eliminated.

The council met for the second time to review the proposed budget, which would use up $5.3 million in reserves to cover a deficit.

The council meets again Monday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the budget.

No vote was taken on the proposed 5 percent hike in property taxes, which would raise more than $1.6 million. But several council members said they would not vote for it, and O’Dekirk told City Manager Jim Hock to come back with a budget that did not include the hike.

The total budget is $289 million. But the tax increase would have supported the general fund, which covers most city services, and totals $174 million.

Joliet resident John MacQueen said a no-tax increase budget could be done.

“I think you should have some moratoriums here,” MacQueen told the council. “No new hiring, no new projects, no new nothing until you get this figured out.”

MacQueen noted the budget does not yet take into account potential pay increases. The city has just begun to negotiate contracts that expire at the end of 2015 with its unions.

The budget also includes a 2 percent increase in a separate property tax for the Joliet Public Library and an increase in the real estate transfer tax, charged when a home is sold, from the level of $3 per $1,000 to $5 per $1,000.

The real estate transfer tax would have to be approved by referendum, which makes it an unreliable revenue source, said Gideon Blustein with the Three Rivers Association of Realtors. He urged the council to drop the proposed hike, which he said amounted to a property tax on people selling their homes.

Councilman Larry Hug wants Hock to ask all department heads to consider 3 percent spending reductions to avoid the spending of $5.3 million in reserve funds to cover an annual deficit.

Hug also said the city should consider cutting its annual $600,000 contribution to the Rialto, which, he said, amounts to 20 percent of the theater’s budget.

“They need to find a way around a 20 percent cut,” Hug said, adding he believed suggestions that such a cut would close the Rialto are overblown.

Hug is the only council member who has publicly said the Rialto should be cut out of the budget. But O’Dekirk at one point during the meeting said, “There will be a day when that money will be cut off.”

Rialto General Manager Randy Green and board Chairman Dan Vera were at the meeting, but did not address the council. Two members of the Rialto volunteer organization spoke and urged the council to continue making the $600,000 contribution.

JolietGovernmentRialto Square TheatreBob O'Dekirk
Bob Okon

Bob Okon

Bob Okon covers local government for The Herald-News