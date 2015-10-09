Women’s wellness focus of Geneva seminar

GENEVA – Dr. Kalie Judge is ready to empower women with information that could change their lives.

On Saturday, Judge is presenting Cancer Killers, a workshop she has done before but is tailoring to women. Participants will learn about the nature of major illnesses affecting women and why preventative solutions are the same for most illnesses.

It is set for 9 a.m. to noon at Riverside Receptions in downtown Geneva. The event is free, but registration is requested at www.eventbrite.com.

Now in its fourth year, the Cancer Killers program is a favorite among clients at Judge Wellness in St. Charles, Judge said, adding that some previous attendees have “completely revolutionized their life.”

While this year’s focus is women’s wellness, she said, portions of it will be applicable to men as well.

The seminar stems from Dr. Charles Majors – one of her mentors – beating a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis through natural treatments, Judge said. He is the co-author of “The Cancer Killers: The Cause is the Cure.”

Judge said it is important to know what cancer is – an abnormal cell that continues to grow over time – and how such factors as exercise and nutrition can affect it.

A lot of people have a defeated mindset when they get a cancer diagnosis, she said. She said the seminar will show people how to change that victim mindset to a victor mindset.

Books will be available for purchase at the seminar, Judge said. She said participants also will get a 30-day challenge they can follow at home.

If you go

What: Cancer Killers

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Riverside Receptions, 35 N. River Lane, Geneva

Visit www.eventbrite.com to register.