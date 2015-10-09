Lincoln-Way area state lawmaker files bill on school closure process

NEW LENOX – A state lawmaker unveiled last week a proposed measure he says would provide more transparency and accountability from school districts considering closing an academic building.

The bill, which state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Tinley Park, said he filed Oct. 2, would amend state law to include provisions concerning school action and facility master planning that would apply to any district where the board has voted to approve closing a school. He said in a post on his Facebook page the proposal will officially be read into Senate records Oct. 20.

If passed, the bill would apply to any school district whose board voted to approve a school closure after July 1. Hastings said it would not reverse Lincoln-Way High School District 210 board’s decision to close North high school in an effort to resolve its financial crisis.

“It could have an impact, yes, but not in the fact that it would reverse their decision,” Hastings said.

The bill was influenced by the financial problems at the school district and anger from residents. Hastings said he’s been contacted by hundreds of Lincoln-Way parents and residents who were upset by the board’s decision.

“They have a lot of issues and a lot of complaints,” he said.

Lincoln-Way Board President Kevin Molloy said he was favorable to the legislation because Hastings is trying to create a solid process for closing a school. He also had respect for Hastings since he was once a school board member for Orland Park-based District 230.

“He has a lot of credibility with his colleagues down in Springfield and I think when he speaks down there, he’s going to have a majority of the ears in a bipartisan way in what he has to say,” Molloy said.

Hastings said he’s worked with state education experts and Lincoln-Way parents – including those who live in the boundaries of North high school – on Senate Bill 2183.

One of the most important parts of the bill is that public hearings would be required to be handled by an independent hearing officer in the event of a school closure, Hastings said. The No. 1 complaint he said he has heard from Lincoln-Way parents is that they weren’t listened to by district officials.

Another state lawmaker proposed legislation Oct. 5 also influenced by Lincoln-Way. State Rep. Margo McDermed, R-Mokena, proposed a resolution to have the Illinois Auditor General conduct a performance audit for the school district.

Superintendent Scott Tingley and Molloy were concerned about how the bill would affect their own efforts for a forensic and external audit.

Molloy said McDermed’s bill would require the district to spend additional money and Tingley has said administrators would only want one audit done once rather than pay for it twice.

“We’re not in a holding pattern that we weren’t in based on the timing of her bill,” Molloy said.

A call Friday afternoon to McDermed was not immediately returned.