Lincoln-Way D-210 to form audit advisory committee

NEW LENOX – Two Lincoln-Way High School District 210 board members were appointed to an audit advisory committee that will include community members.

At Thursday’s meeting, board member Christopher McFadden recommended a new board policy that would create an audit advisory committee composed of two board members, six community members from boundaries of middle school feeder districts and one member from the district at large, according to an Oct. 2 memo he wrote.

Board President Kevin Molloy said he wanted to see this idea move forward and appointed members Christopher Kosel and Dee Molinare to the committee, which is separate from the board audit committee.

He said the two board members will reach out to people to join the committee or people can reach out to them.

“The community asked for this and we are moving forward,” Molloy said after the meeting.

He said he expects the committee to be fully created within 60 days.

When McFadden proposed the idea, he said it would be a “way to bring people into the process.”

He recommended appointing community members with financial or accounting experience to the committee but Board Member Ronald Lullo said the criteria for membership should be more open.

Business report

Interim business manager Steven Langert reported to board members on what he has been studying thus far. He was hired by the district Sept. 10 to review business operations. He said most of his focus to date has been on finances, including planning and projections.

He’s also studied tax distribution, general state aid, revenues, expenses, medical insurance costs and enrollment projections.

“I will have the time to look at everything and certainly give you my input and recommendations,” Langert said.

He said given the situation Lincoln-Way was in he added a forensic approach to studying past financial information.

State audit bill

Superintendent Scott Tingley said he met with state Rep. Margo McDermed, R-Mokena, on Wednesday regarding her bill for the Illinois Auditor General to perform an audit for Lincoln-Way.

He said administrators in the near future will bring back a proposal for an independent audit. But if McDermed’s bill passes in January, Lincoln-Way would have to pay for an audit again, he said.

“I would like for the board to be able to do it one time; have it very complete, very thorough and pay for it once,” Tingley said.

Public comment

Many residents were still calling for board members to rescind their decision to close North high school or the other buildings until they’ve researched district finances more thoroughly.

Resident Robert Ripp recommended waiting until the forensic audit was finished. He also recommended starting a community deficit reduction committee.

Another resident Glenn Arnold recommended the board review information online on closing a school and consider the school closure bill from state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Tinley Park.

“Surely, the board is aware this process is spinning out of control,” Arnold said.