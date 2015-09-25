Lincoln-Way D-210 board president says audits could be costly

NEW LENOX – Some Lincoln-Way residents are cautious about district officials’ next move to pursue proposals for a forensic and external audit, which board President Kevin Molloy said could come with a hefty price tag for the financially ailing school district.

Residents dissatisfied with the board decision to close North high school in a bid to restore financial stability to the district gathered about 2,600 signatures demanding a forensic audit from fiscal years 2005 to 2016.

The issue of a school closing has caused state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Tinley Park, to plan on filing legislation this week to make the process more transparent.

After a closed session meeting Thursday, board members unanimously agreed to pursue proposals for a forensic and external audit of district finances but did not specify a time frame.

Frankfort resident Elizabeth Burghard, who spoke at Thursday’s board meeting, said she is curious to see where this will lead.

“I have a feeling based on the past we’re going to hear how expensive this forensic audit is. … They’re going to come back to the community and say ‘Look, we’re already in financial distress,’ ” she said.

Molloy is concerned about the cost. He said an external audit could cost about $25,000 a year to perform and a forensic audit could be four times as much. The expense of what residents are demanding in the petition could amount to $1 million, he said.

Although he voted in favor of Thursday’s measure, he said he didn’t think an external or forensic audit was necessary. Steven Langert, an interim business manager hired Sept. 10, and Ed McCormick, district audit supervisor, are doing a good enough job sifting through finances, he said.

“I truly think they could do a phenomenal job without the need to have this external audit or the forensic audit brought in. I do believe that,” Molloy said.

He said the board gave district administrators direction Thursday to investigate the cost and need for a forensic and external audit. More information about both audits would be available at an October board meeting, he said.

North parent Todd Velky, who demanded resignations from all but two board members Thursday, said he’s waiting to hear more about the audit proposals but “for us taxpayers, this is a small victory.”

Transition update

District officials continue to move forward with preparing for the closure of North. Superintendent Scott Tingley announced building administrators for East, Central and West schools next fall.

He said interviews for department chair positions will be conducted in early October and for head coaches at the end of the month.

School closure legislation

Sen. Hastings said because of the anger from parents over recent decisions from Lincoln-Way and St. Charles School District 303 in St. Charles, he is proposing legislation this week to make the school closure process more transparent.

He said some school boards blame the state for financial woes, which he said is ill-advised and inappropriate.

“I think you’ll see this bill will put forth a process to give more transparency and give the public a voice,” Hastings said.