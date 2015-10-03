High school football: Grayslake North tops Crystal Lake Central

GRAYSLAKE – The game plan for Crystal Lake Central on Friday was simple. In order to spoil Grayslake North’s homecoming, the Tigers needed to establish a solid running game on offense, and slow down the Knights ground game while on defense.

The challenge on defense figured to be a tough one with Grayslake North running back Dami Oladunmoye coming off a 335-yard performance last week against Prairie Ridge. The Tigers had the ground game they wanted early, but too many big runs by the Knights cost them in the end as Crystal Lake Central fell to Grayslake North 21-7 in a Fox Valley Conference Fox Division matchup at Grayslake North High School.

Sophomore Jacob Staples was the starting quarterback Friday, which allowed previous starting quarterback Shannon Madura to move to safety to help limit the Grayslake North (3-3, 2-1 FVC Fox) running attack.

Early in the game, Staples looked like he had been running the offense all season. The sophomore executed a very impressive 10-minute drive to open the game which resulted in a five-yard touchdown run by Vinson May.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, that would be the only time they reached the endzone.

On defense it was the big plays that hurt Central (3-3, 2-2 FVC Fox). After a 20 play drive by the Tigers, the Knights needed just one play to tie the game at 7-7. On the second series, Dami Oladunmoye scored on a 72-yard touchdown run and that put Grayslake North up for good.

“I really liked our effort on the first drive, but we couldn’t get anything done after that,” Tigers coach Jon McLaughlin said. “I really thought we were inconsistent on both sides of the ball.”

Unsung Hero

Shawn Kyska

Crystal Lake Central, sr., RB

Kyska ran for 72 yards on 15 carries and added a key 20-yard reception in the second half.

The Number

20: Number of plays Crystal Lake Central ran on its opening drive which ate up 10:02 of the opening quarter.

And another thing ...

After allowing 136 yards on nine carries to Knights running back Dami Oladunmoye in the first half, the Tigers held Oladunmoye to 16 yards on nine carries in the second half.

Grayslake North 21, Crystal Lake Central 7

Crystal Lake Central 7 0 0 0 - 7

Grayslake North 7 7 7 0 - 21

First quarter

CL-May 5 run (Chen kick), 1:58

GN- Oladunmoye 36 run (Rhodes kick), 1:41

Second quarter

GN-Oladunmoye 72 run (Rhodes kick), 7:36

Third quarter

GN- Aikin 5 run (Rhodes kick), 7:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Crystal Lake Central: May 22-97, Flood 16-93, Kyska 15-72, Staples 1- -4 . Totals: 54-258 .

Grayslake North: Oladunmoye 18-152, Wright 7-11, Aikin 5-69, Gawenda 5-30, Geary 3-11. Totals 38-273

PASSING-Crystal Lake Central: Staples 1-5-1-20, Madura 0-2-1-0 . Grayslake North: Wright 1-3-0-13 .

RECEIVING-Crystal Lake Central: Kyska 1-20 . Grayslake North: Geary 1-13.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Crystal Lake Central 278, Grayslake North 286.

Sophomore Score: Grayslake North 7, Crystal Lake Central 0