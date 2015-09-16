Autumn Fair set at Peck Farm Park in Geneva

GENEVA – The Geneva Park District Foundation’s Autumn Fair is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva.

There will be pony rides, crafts, hay rides, musical entertainment, a petting zoo, Birds of Prey exhibit and more.

There will be a basket raffle. Tickets for the raffle are $5 and available for purchase at Sunset Community Center, Peck Farm Park Interpretive Center and the Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center. Admission to this event is free, with minimal fees for some activities, food and beverages.

Proceeds benefit special projects of the Geneva Park District Foundation. For information, call 630-232-4542 or visit www.genevaparks.org.