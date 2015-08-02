Vehicle crashes into Crystal Lake church

Crystal Lake Fire Rescue works on the scene at Hope Church after a vehicle drove into the side of the building. (Allison Goodrich)

CRYSTAL LAKE – A Crystal Lake church was uninhabitable Saturday night after a vehicle drove well into the side of the building, fire officials said.

Despite the crash, people worshiped Sunday morning outside Hope Church, Pastor Bill Orris said.

“The church is the people,” Orris said, and over 130 people brought lawn chairs and tents to worship in the church’s backyard.

Authorities responded to a call about 8:40 p.m., according to scanner reports, for a vehicle that had been driven into the side of Hope Church, 451 Ackman Road, Crystal Lake. The vehicle, which stopped about 20 feet into the building, left a large, gaping, square-shaped hole. Initial damage estimates are $45,000.

Orris said the vehicle drove through a nursery room and a hallway and into the sanctuary. He said Sunday that the church is still uninhabitable.

Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department Lt. Heidi Olsen said there were no occupants in the church at the time of the crash, and the driver was the only person in the vehicle. On scene, she added the driver suffered only minor, non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released at the scene, according to a news release.

Olsen said the hole in the building would be boarded up and contact would be made with church key holders.

Crystal Lake police at the scene said an investigation into the incident is ongoing, but declined further comment. The City of Crystal Lake Building Division will further evaluate the structural damage to the building.