Mexican cuisine adds a bit of spice to Geneva dining: Mystery Diner

GENEVA – Geneva may have Swedish heritage, but for good food you also can look a little south of the border.

Upon walking into Sergio’s Cantina at 30 W. State St. in Geneva, immediately my dining companion and I were transported from a Monday siesta to a Mexican fiesta.

The inside of the restaurant mimics a Havana oasis. A built-in beach shack offers diners a view into the kitchen and the walls are decorated with tropical beer signs and Mexican murals. The walls and floor tiles are a sandy color and entice guests to grab a bite and relax.

Even though the inside was beautifully decorated, my partner and I opted to sit outside on the back deck, complete with hanging lights, a modern awning and outdoor heater for chillier nights.

As an appetizer my dining companion and I shared coconut shrimp skewers and shrimp and camarones tacos. The coconut shrimp skewers were fried in creamy coconut and topped with fresh pineapple, exploding with tropical taste. The street tacos included garlic butter shrimp with lime, melted cheese, pico de gallo and salsa guacamole.

For my main course, I ordered the shrimp avocado tostadas, which were a cool and refreshing entrée on a hot afternoon. The dish included large avocado slices on top of a shrimp and pico de gallo mix, and the smooth texture of the avocado created a complimentary mix with the crisp of the hard shell tostada.

My dining companion ordered the steak chimichurri tacos, which won the Golden Abe Award at the Illinois State Fair. I tasted a bit, and the chimichurri seasoned steak was tender and melted in my mouth, mixing with the cool cabbage, sour cream and pico de gallo.

And with a large drink menu including fresh margaritas and tequila shots, with complimentary sangria chasers; an expanded outdoor patio, and live music on the deck, my companion and I may come back for a tropical weeknight retreat.

After finishing our delicious meal and paying the check, my companion and I departed with a friendly goodbye from our waiter and felt relaxed, refreshed, and full.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a different restaurant every other week and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.