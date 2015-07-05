Face Time with Mark Bushnell

City of Sycamore engineer Mark Bushnell, who started in April, has previously worked in St. Charles and Elgin. (Monica Synett)

Although he’s a St. Charles native, Mark Bushnell has some familiarity with Sycamore.

It’ll be helpful, since Bushnell is now the city engineer. He took the position in early April. Daily Chronicle reporter Adam Poulisse asked him about his experience and his outlook on his new city.

Poulisse: Where did you work before?

Bushnell: I worked as a consultant for a company named Trotter and Associates in St. Charles. I worked there for 12 years and did only municipal engineering. Before there, I also worked at the city of St. Charles and the city of Elgin.

Poulisse: What does a city engineer do?

Bushnell: They are responsible for capital improvement projects such as street water main and sewer construction. They take the project from design to construction. There’s also development review for new commercial and residential areas.

There’s also some regulatory programs that I’m responsible for to make sure the city is up to state and municipal codes.

Poulisse: What’s your familiarity with Sycamore?

Bushnell: My wife and two stepkids moved to Sycamore five years ago this July. I grew up in St. Charles. I’ve been familiar with Sycamore since I was a kid.

Poulisse: Give me your assessment of Sycamore.

Bushnell: They’re working to rehabilitate the infrastructure and repair the roads. From what I’ve seen so far they’re doing a great job with repairing the roads and being fiscally responsible.

Poulisse: How are you feeling about your new position?

Bushnell: I was honored to be selected. I’ve been here a short time but I’ve been impressed. It’s a real team atmosphere, which is nice to see.