JJC culinary arts student becomes graduation speaker

JOLIET – After Javier Reyes earned a degree in computer engineering in Mexico, he decided to switch careers and study culinary arts – which led him to cook for Gov. Bruce Rauner this year.

Now Reyes, 34, is ready to graduate Friday from Joliet Junior College, where he sharpened his passion for cooking. He also was chosen as this year’s student speaker at commencement, where he will talk to other graduates like him.

“I’ve always been passionate about cooking,” said Reyes, who came to the U.S. more than two years ago to study at JJC. “For me it was just a whole 180 [degrees] from what I was doing, from computer engineering to cooking. Knowing that I can do this was amazing.”

Michael McGreal, JJC Culinary Arts Department chair, said Reyes is a “very intelligent young man,” who worked quietly but passionately.

“Where maybe a typical college student might get an assignment and they have other things to do – they may want to get it done quickly – that was not Javier,” McGreal said. “He did as best as he could possibly do.”

This year, Reyes was chosen along with 12 other students to give Rauner and state lawmakers a taste of what JJC had to offer at the executive mansion in Springfield, JJC officials said. Reyes remembered that as a proud moment.

McGreal said Rauner and other state officials were gracious, even coming into the kitchen to meet with the students. Javier beamed with pride, he said.

“Javier was literally able to talk one-on-one with [Rauner],” McGreal said.

McGreal said Reyes has transformed in the two years he’s been with the culinary arts program. He said he’s become someone all students flock to for advice on projects or techniques.

“You can see the writing on the wall that he is going to be very successful in the food service industry,” McGreal said. “He’s very level-headed and extremely focused and committed.”

Reyes said JJC’s culinary arts program is incredible. While Illinois and Chicago [have] many culinary arts schools, JJC is closer to where he lives and it’s not expensive.

“Having been able to go to culinary school for the price of a community college is amazing, especially since it’s a great program,” he said. “We have some of the best teachers in the country.”