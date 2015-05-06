Joliet residents discuss plans for Nowell Park rec center

JOLIET – Residents had their first look Tuesday at a proposed recreation center at Nowell Park in Joliet, offering their thoughts on suggested elements and bringing forward a few of their own ideas.

During Tuesday’s meeting at Hartman Recreation Center, the Joliet Park District offered residents the opportunity to view plans and photographs of existing facilities in other places. About 40 people attended.

Daniel Atilano of Dewberry Architects, Inc. presented four concept plans for a recreation center at Nowell Park. The proposed recreation center would include an indoor artificial turf field for soccer, lacrosse and infield baseball practice. It also would include a walking track, fitness center, multipurpose rooms and child care for those using the facility.

The project calls for about three to four acres of land and would include the preservation of as many trees as possible.

After the presentation, residents were encouraged to ask questions and express their opinions. Those who took the opportunity to speak were optimistic, but believed the indoor basketball courts were a priority over indoor soccer and lacrosse fields.

Residents also were concerned with the costs associated with the use of the facility and programs for senior citizens. Other suggestions included a swimming pool, an outdoor ice skating rink and programs geared toward the community's diversity.

There was also a brief discussion about the need for this facility to be self-sufficient, like the Inwood Athletic Club.

Sharon Merwin of the Joliet Historic Preservation Commission raised concerns regarding the historic value of existing structures. She suggested the new structure incorporate features of existing structures to preserve an important part of Joliet's history.

Denise Winfrey of the Will County Board called this meeting “a good start,” but believed more discussion was needed before a final plan is approved.

"People should have a chance to say what they need and how they want their money spent," Winfrey said.

"In the spirit of inclusion, use us to get the information out. This is our referendum," said Amy Sanchez of the Collins Street Neighborhood Council.

At the end of the meeting, Joliet Park District Board President Glen Marcum thanked residents for their time.

"It's your park district," Marcum said. "People need to speak up."

The recreation facility is one of the projects to be funded by a bond referendum approved by voters in November.

There are plans for future meetings regarding the Nowell Park recreation center but no dates have been announced. For more information visit www.jolietpark.org.