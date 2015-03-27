Joliet commission undecided about Nowell Park landmarks

JOLIET – The Joliet Historic Preservation Commission will meet with park officials to discuss the future of two Nowell Park buildings.

The commission has considered landmark status for the old, unused pool building and an outdoor pavilion at Nowell Park, which is at Route 53 and Doris Avenue in Joliet.

At its Wednesday meeting, the commission decided it would discuss the matter further with officials at the Joliet Park District, which owns the park, said Kendall Jackson, the city of Joliet commission liaison.

The commission went to Nowell Park in February to examine the buildings.

Landmark status, if it preserved the buildings, could affect park district plans to build a recreation center on the East Side. Nowell Park is considered the likely location for such a center.

If the commission approves landmark status, the Joliet City Council would have to approve it before it could take effect.