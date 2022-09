David and Mary Ann Benson of Plano announce the engagement of their daughter Katie to Christopher Koks, son of Steven and Robin Koks of DeKalb.

The bride is a 2006 graduate of Plano High School and a 2011 graduate of Northern Illinois University. The groom is a 2009 graduate of DeKalb High School and a 2011 graduate of Kishwaukee College.

The couple is planning a spring wedding.