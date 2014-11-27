Geneva school board plans open house public forum

GENEVA – The Geneva School District 304 Board will host an open house public forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1, at Williamsburg Elementary School, 1812 Williamsburg Ave., Geneva.

There is no set agenda and no formal presentations. Participants may ask questions of board members and inform them of topics on which they would like more information. Through this open discussion, the board hopes to provide information about the district to interested community members as well as gain insight into the priorities of Geneva’s residents, according to a news release.

The board always accepts comments and questions via email at board@geneva304.org.