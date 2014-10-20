Retirement center’s Boo Bash community fun

SYCAMORE – The usually tidy interior of the Grand Victorian in Sycamore was a mass of cobwebs and plastic spiders on Friday, Oct. 17, as the retirement center celebrated its first Halloween Boo Bash for the community.

“We’re trying to get involved with the community and bring people in more,” said activities director Mallory Callahan, who as dressed as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.” “We’re trying to host more community events. So we invited the community and our residents’ family and friends as well.”

The party included a magician, themed snacks, and children’s activities like pumpkin decorating. A few residents and almost all of the staff were in costume.

“We’re really happy with how it turned out,” Callahan said. “I can’t believe how many staff members dressed up, and the community members who brought their kids.”