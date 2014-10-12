Woodstock defense hoped to just contain Titus Booker

GRAYSLAKE -­ Woodstock had one main goal in Friday night’s game against Grayslake North. Contain Titus Booker.

The University of Indiana recruit has rushed for almost 1,000 yards in the Knights' past three games. Woodstock did a pretty admirable job of holding Booker in check, but Grayslake North showed they aren’t just a one-man team as the Knights cruised to a 42-0 FVC Fox victory.

The Blue Streaks (1-6, 1-4 FVC Fox) have been victimized by the big play all season and what better candidate for the big play than one of the state’s best running backs. With the exception of a 68-yard touchdown run when the game was already decided, Woodstock held the senior running back to 141 yards in the first half on 17 carries.

“Defensively we did what we wanted to do,” Woodstock coach Steve Beard said. “We have given up so many big plays all year and tonight we really didn’t do that. I’m proud of how we played defensively against a really good Grayslake North offense.”