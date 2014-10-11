Woodstock can’t stay with Grayslake North

GRAYSLAKE – Woodstock knew it had a tough assignment Friday night in facing a Grayslake North team that was angry following its loss last week to Crystal Lake Central.

Unfortunately, the Knights took their frustrations out on the Blue Streaks, as Grayslake North defeated Woodstock 42-0 in a Fox Valley Conference Fox Division matchup at Grayslake North.

Defensively, the Blue Streaks (1-6,1-4 FVC Fox) would be tested against one of the best offenses in the area, but it was penalties and inability to take advantage of good field position that in the end cost Woodstock.

In the first half alone, the Blue Streaks committed eight penalties for 85 yards which in turn extended Grayslake North (4-3, 3-1) drives or halted their own drives. The only potential Woodstock touchdown, a 99-yard strike from Zach Cullum to John Kruse, was called back because of a penalty.

The Woodstock special teams and defense did give the Blue Streaks good field position, but were unable to put any points on the board. Woodstock turned the ball over on downs five times Friday, while Grayslake was three-for-three on fourth down attempts including a fourth down conversion on fourth-and-goal from the 18 yard line.

“I though defensively we played pretty well tonight,” Woodstock coach Steve Beard said. “We didn’t give up many big plays which have kind of hurt us this season. Offensively, we couldn’t finish drives or take advantage of the great field position that our special teams gave us.”

Stand Out Stats

The Game Ball

John Kruse, Woodstock, Senior WR

The senior wide receiver had eight receptions to lead Woodstock.

The Number

108

Total yards receiving for Kruse.

The Big Play

Trailing 7-0, Woodstock had a sack and tackle-for-loss to push Grayslake North from the 4-yard line back to the 18-yard line .

Grayslake North 42, Woodstock 0

Woodstock 0 0 0 0 - 0

Grayslake North 21 14 7 0- 42

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter

GN-Booker 1 run (Meyer kick), 10:18

GN-Atwater 18 yard pass from Gentile (Meyer kick), 4:57

GN-Atwater 82 yard pass from Gentile (Meyer kick), 1:46

Second Quarter

GN-Booker 6 run (Meyer kick), 10:19

GN-Baker 13 yard pass from Gentile (Meyer kick), 3:27

Third Quarter

GN-Booker 68 run (Meyer kick), 6:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing-Woodstock:Sumner 9-25, Pohlman 7-37, Boyle 4-1, Cullum 2-8. Total 22-71

Grayslake North: Booker 20-234, Gentile 7-103, McIntosh 7-29, Oladunmoye 4-21.Total 38-388.

Passing-Woodstock:Pohlman 10-24-0-86, Cullum 1-5-0-59.

Grayslake North: Gentile 7-12-0-154, Staley 1-2-0-17.

Receiving- Woodstock: Kruse 8-108, Sutter 3-37.

Grayslake North: Atwater 4-112, Baker 2-42, Kennedy 1-17, Aikin 1-2.

Total Team Yards-Woodstock 216, Grayslake North 559