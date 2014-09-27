Titus Booker leads Grayslake North past Prairie Ridge

GRAYSLAKE – If you are a fan of running the football, then Grayslake North High School was the place for you on Friday night. A battle took place between the Knights’ Titus Booker and the Wolves’ Nathan Griffin. But it was too much Booker, as Grayslake North defeated Prairie Ridge 47-27 in a Fox Valley Conference Fox Division matchup.

The Wolves (3-2,2-1 FVC Fox) have had success running the ball this season as they jumped to an early lead in the FVC Fox Division. Thanks to the early season success of running backs Cole and Dean Brown, along with quarterback Brett Covalt and wide receiver Samson Evans. On Friday, the star for the Wolves was junior running back Nathan Griffin. Griffin carried the ball 32 times for 281 yards and three of the four Wolves touchdowns, while averaging 8.8 yards per carry.

As well as the Prairie Ridge offense has run the ball this season, stopping the run has been the problem. After Crystal Lake Central’s Ryan Williams rushed for over 300 yards against the Wolves earlier in the season, Prairie Ridge had its hands full again on Friday.

This time they had the daunting task of facing Knights (3-2,2-0) running back and University of Indiana recruit Titus Booker. Booker showed why he was a division one caliber athlete rushing the ball 25 times for 360 yards and five touchdowns.

For Wolves coach Chris Shremp, he knew they had a tough assignment trying to stop Booker.

“Titus Booker is a phenomenal athlete” Shremp said. “He ran through just about every tackle and has a nice combination of speed and size. We really need to start playing better defense if we are going to have a successful season. This was a tough loss against a really good team.”

The Game Ball

Nathan Griffin, Prairie Ridge

The junior running back led the Wolves with 281 yards rushing on 32 carries.

The Number

368

Total yards rushing for Prairie Ridge.

The Big Play

Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Griffin tied the game on a 73-yard touchdown run.