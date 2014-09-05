Hampshire falls to Grayslake North

HAMPSHIRE – For the second straight year, the Grayslake North Knights put up over 40 points en route to their victory over Hampshire. The Whip-Purs were game, but in the end too many missed tackles lead to a 42-31 home loss.

Hampshire came into the game looking to build on its 28-18 victory over Burlington Central to open the season, but the team struggled to get the Knights, specifically junior quarterback Merrick Gentile on the ground.

“We knew it was going to be a physical game and we had to get 11 hats to the ball,” head coach Mike Brasile said. “We didn’t get it done, but we’re going to learn from our mistakes tonight and we are going to get better.”

Gentile had three rushing touchdowns to go along with one through the air. Gentile is a load at 205 pounds, and he was able to impose his will on the Whip-Purs. Hampshire fought back by attacking the North secondary with junior wide receiver Xavier Bennett catching two touchdowns.

Hampshire made the score close at the end by continuing to fight, but on this night it wasn’t meant to be. The Whip-Purs will try their luck next week against Grayslake Central.

Game Ball

Xavier Bennett had over 100 receiving yards to go along with 2 touchdowns against Grayslake North.

(The Number) 236 number of passing yards Nick Mohlman had in Hampshire's first loss of the season.

(The Play) In the second quarter Titus Booker broke a Mason Fleury tackle and scampered 39 yards for a touchdown. That play helped North take control of a game it was leading 21-14 at the time.

Grayslake 42, Hampshire 31

Gln 14,14,7,7

HHS 7,10,0,14

First Quarter

GLN 19 yard TD run by Gentile 9:25 (kick good)

HHS 10 yard receiving TD by Bennett from 16 Mohlman 6:11(kick good)

GLN 48 yard rec TD by Atwater from Gentile 4:56 (kick good)

Second Quarter

HHS 3 yard TD run by Fleury 7:40 (kick good)

GLN 4 yard TD run by Gentile 2:37 (kick good)

GLN 39 yard TD run by Booker 1:04 (kick good)

HHS 30 yard FG by Lund :02

Third Quarter

GLN 6 yard TD run by Gentile 7:59 (kick good)

Fourth Quarter

HHS 35 yard rec TD by Bennett from Mohlman 11:46 (kick good)

GLN 4 yard TD run by Booker 7:09 (kick good)

HHS 5 yard TD run by Fleury 5:20 (kick good)