Huntley police reports for Aug. 12, 2014

• John W. Ireland, 32, 12500 Regency Parkway, Unit 3009, Huntley, was charged Tuesday, July 8, with battery. He also was arrested on a McHenry County warrant related to domestic battery.

• Stanley Janeczko, 29, 319 S. Jefferson St., Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, July 9, with felony retail theft.

• Gabriel Ramos, 35, 10790 Cambria Court, Huntley, was arrested Thursday, July 10, on an outstanding warrant related to drug paraphernalia possession.

• Scott M. Sytsma, 39, 11250 Balmoral Drive, Huntley, was charged Friday, July 11, with three counts of endangering the life or health of a child and one count of retail theft.

• Peggy N. Sytsma, 28, 11250 Balmoral Drive, Huntley, was charged Friday, July 11, with three counts of endangering the life or health of a child and one count of a retail theft. She also was arrested on a Cook County warrant related to a failure to appear in court on a traffic charge.

• A 16-year-old Huntley girl was charged Friday, July 11, with retail theft.

• Robert Magiera, 44, 1839 Kings Gate Court, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, July 13, with retail theft.

• Haley A. Fiala, 19, 1034 Dovercliff Way, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, July 17, with retail theft.

• Jillian G. Jacob, 18, 1080 Dovercliff Way, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, July 17, with retail theft.

• Anthony J. Garcia, Jr., 24, 9173 Bristol Lane, Huntley, was charged Saturday, July 19, with two counts of domestic battery.

• Josefina Jacquez, 59, 410 Terramere Lane, Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, July 22, with felony retail theft.

• Jesus Arroyo, 38, 11806 Coral St. Unit A, Huntley, was charged Thursday, July 24, with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Rafal Kaminski, 42, 11717 Davey Drive, Unit B, Huntley, was charged Saturday, July 26, with two counts of domestic battery and one count of endangering the life or health of a child.