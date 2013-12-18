Marian B. Burger, 87, passed away peacefully at Walnut Grove Nursing Home in Morris on December 17, 2013. Born March 29, 1926, in Morris, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Lucille (Sheets) Mallory.

Raised and educated in Mazon, Marian was a waitress and cook for many years. She married Lyle Burger, and together they owned and operated J & B Collectibles in Mazon for 20 years. They attended many flea markets as vendors. Marian enjoyed fishing and frequenting casinos.

Survived by five children, Barry (Gwen) Gill of Shorewood, Dwight (Linda) Gill of Vienna, Pam Gill, Janis Frederick, and Greg Gill, all of Morris. Also surviving is a brother, Fred Rohrbach, and a sister, Marge Southcombe, both of Morris; 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle, on August 10, 2007; two sisters, Clarice Wren and Vivian Cromwell, and sister-in-law Vivian Rohrbach.

Visitation for Marian will be held on Friday, December 20, 2013, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home located at 301 W. Washington St. in Morris. A Celebration of Marian’s life will be held Saturday, December 21, 2013, at 10:30 a.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Larson officiating. Interment will be in Mazon Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Marian’s name to a recipient of the donor’s choice.

