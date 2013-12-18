Loretta M. “Becky” Maland, 93 of Coal City, passed away Monday, December 16, 2013 at Walnut Grove Village in Morris.

Born June 1, 1920, in Braidwood, Becky was a daughter of the late William and Minnie Pomotto-Sharp. She was raised and educated in Braidwood and on June 1, 1940, Becky married Joseph Francis Maland in Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City.

Becky was employed with DeMert & Dougherty until her retirement. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church in Coal City and was active with the Grundy County Senior Citizens. Becky enjoyed gardening and the caretaking of others.

Survivors include two children, Valerie Maland and her dear friends Stony and Fern of Elburn, Illinois, and Joseph (Mary) Maland of Coal City; one grandson Todd (Leann) Maland of Joliet; three great-grandchildren, Haley Maland of Concordia University and Anthony Maland and Jackson Maland, both of Joliet; two sisters-in-law Betty Maland of Coal City and Mary Knudson of Braceville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents; husband Joseph in 1962; three brothers Raymond and William Sharp, and Lawrence Bettendorf; and two sisters, Dorothy Gartke and Marie Arnold.

A private family graveside service was held Tuesday, December 17, in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, where Becky was laid to rest with her husband Joseph.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Becky’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choosing.

