RANSOM — Leona Mae Stull, 74, of Ransom, died Thursday afternoon, Dec. 12, 2013, at Park Pointe Senior Living, Morris.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ransom United Methodist Church, with Rev. Danira Parra officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator. Burial will be in Allen Township Cemetery, Ransom.

Mrs. Stull was born Dec. 29, 1938, in Morris, the daughter of Omar and Esther (Hoge) Richards. She married Robert Stull Sept. 8, 1957, in Morris. He preceded her in death Dec. 27, 1994.

Leona had been employed for 36 years as a cook at Ransom Grade School, retiring in 2003. She was a member of Ransom United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and active with Celebration Time, an after-school program at her church, she was also an avid quilter and ceramics painter. She attended Morris Grade school and was a graduate of Morris High School, class of 1957.

She is survived by three sons, Brent (Liz) Stull, Mahomet, David (Julie) Stull, Streator, and Mark Stull, Ransom; one daughter, Lisa Stull, Mazon; six grandchildren, Joseph, Jason, Jamie and Derek Stull, Kerrie Nettlingham and Cruz Pena; two great-grandchildren, Trystan and Kylie Nettlingham; and three brothers, Bob Richards, St. Cloud FL, Roland (Kazuko) Richards, Lake Forest CA and Jerry Richards, Orlando FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Virginia Vanden; and four brothers, Bill, Tom, Wesley and Raymond Richards.

Honorary Pallbearers will be grandsons, Joseph, Jason and Derek Stull and Cruz Pena, great-grandson Trystan Nettlingham, and Ray Paxton Jr., Nick Libby and Larry Pena.

Memorials may be made to the Ransom United Methodist Church or to the Allen Township Fire Protection District.

Hagi Funeral Home, 205 High St. Streator IL 61364; 815-672-2420 or hagifuneralhome.com for information.