Frederick L. Walker, 95, of Morris, passed away peacefully with his family by his side early Tuesday morning, December 17, 2013, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Private funeral services will be held Friday, December 20, 2013, at Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris, with Fr. Edward J. Howe, CR officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Fruland Funeral Home.

Born August 29, 1918, in Morris, he was the son of Fred and Hannah (Larson) Walker. He received his education in the schools of Morris. Fred married Ann Snider on August 13, 1942, in Franklin, Indiana. They lived all of their married life in Morris. He was a river boat pilot for several years and later was employed for 38 years as a truck driver with Valley Trucking Company.

Survivor’s include two sons, Michael (Dora) Walker and Dave (Dina) Walker, both of Morris; his special love, Patricia Townsend of Dwight; three grandchildren, Cassie (Alan) Ferrari of Morris, and Drew and Matt Walker, both of Morris; one great-grandson, Alec Ferrari; and one great-granddaughter, Shaelee Ferrari, both of Morris.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Ann, on April 8, 1983; and one sister, Dorothy Johnson.

He was a member of the Morris Camera Club and Grundy County Corn Festival Photo Committee.

He enjoyed photography and flying with his friends, woodworking, being around the Illinois River and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sport activities.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or Immaculate Conception School.

