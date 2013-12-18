June 15, 2023
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy County

Dixie L. Cameron, 74, of Seneca

By Shaw Local News Network

Dixie L. Cameron, 74, of Seneca, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013, at Morris Healthcare Center.

A memorial gathering for Dixie will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013, at the home of her son, 246 Richard St., Seneca. Cremation rites have been accorded. Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home in Seneca was in charge of arrangements.

Dixie was born Nov. 5, 1939, in Karnak, Illinois, to William and Ruby (Block) Sauerbrunn. She married Russell Cameron who preceded her in death in February of 1996. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Morris and volunteered at the Morris Hospital.

She is survived by her son, David (Monica) Cameron of Seneca; three grandsons; three granddaughters; and one great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; one daughter, Janet Roos; and one brother, Woody Sauerbrunn.

