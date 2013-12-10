Martha Jane Goodwin, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, Dec. 6, 2013, at Presence Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet, Ill.

Martha was born Jan. 26, 1920, in Logansport, Ind., to Arthur Irvin Rentfrow and Edna (Ryan) Rentfrow Christianer. She attended Anderson High School, Anderson, Ind., graduating in 1938. After graduation, she moved to Fort Wayne, Ind., to work as a secretary at G.E. Apprentice School. She married Donald Howard Goodwin on Feb. 27, 1944. Together, they owned and operated Auburn TV & Appliance in Auburn, Ind., for many years. They retired to Pretty Lake then Kendallville, Ind., where they were members of the South Milford Church of Christ.

Don preceded her in death June 6, 2006. Martha worked as a bookkeeper for Maloley’s Foods and D & S Builders and later worked as a volunteer at Parkview Noble Hospital and served on the Residents’ Council for Lamplighter Apartments. After her 90th birthday, she moved from the Lamplighter Apartments in Kendallville, Ind., to Park Pointe Supportive Living Facility in Morris, Ill., to be near her daughter, Judy. She especially enjoyed Soduku puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and Wii bowling with her Park Pointe friends, and watching her great-grandchildren at family gatherings.

Martha is survived by four children, Judith (Alan) Miller of Morris, David (Linda) Goodwin of Grosse Isle, Mich., Nancy (Joseph, deceased) Orr of Sedro Wooley, Wash., and Diane (Monty) Campion of New Waterford, Ohio; grandchildren Scott (Nicole) Miller and Todd Miller of Morris, David Goodwin of Grosse Isle, Mich., Brian (Rachel) Goodwin of Detroit, Mich., Anna Orr and Aaron Orr of Concrete, Wash., Kristoffer (Lindsey) Koskie of Indianapolis and Tim (Rosa) Koskie of Sydney, Australia; her niece, Loralee (Rod) Taylor of LaGrange, Ind.; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Martha was preceded in death by her brother, Edward; sister, Mary, in childhood; her parents; two nephews, Jerry (Sharon) Rentfrow (Daleville, Ind.) and Tom Sellburg (Pontiac, Mich.); and her sister-in-law, Kathryn Armstrong (LaGrange, Ind.), who passed away Oct. 9, 2013.

The visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, Ind. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Hite Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mike Booher and Jim Mertz officiating. Burial will follow in Lake View Cemetery on Riley Road in Kendallville. A memorial service will be at Park Pointe Supportive Living facility the following week.

Preferred memorials may be made to the South Milford Church of Christ in South Milford, Ind., or to Park Pointe Supportive Living, 1221 Edgewater Drive in Morris.

Friends may sign the online guest book or send private condolences at www.hitefuneralhome.com. Funeral services and arrangements have been arranged under the direction and care of Hite Funeral Homes in Kendallville.

Local arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington St., Morris. For information, visit www.ucdaviscallahan.com or call 815-942-0084.