Woodstock North falls to Grayslake North

Grayslake North 55, Woodstock North 37

Game summary: Grayslake North (7-2 overall, 5-1 Fox Valley Conference Fox Division) scored touchdowns on its first four drives and held a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Woodstock North (1-8, 1-5 FVC Fox) had trouble getting started and punted on its first two drives but scored a touchdown at the start of the second quarter. Thunder quarterback Jimmy Krenger and running back Grant Wade helped bring their team back from what looked to be the start of a lopsided game.

Early in the third quarter, Wade scored on a 1-yard run to bring the score withing 33-25, the closest it would get.

Key stat: Woodstock North had no answer for the Grayslake North rushing attack, led by Titus Booker. The junior had a monster game and was unstoppable from the start. He ran for over 100 yards (104) on his fourth carry of the game with the help of two huge runs of 34 and 49 yards. Booker finished with 288 yards on the ground on 31 carries to go along with five touchdown..

Booker was also a threat in the passing game as Gentile hit him three times for 57 yards. Gentile completed seven of his 17 pass attempts for 127 yards. The quarterback was effective on the ground as well, mixing in well-timed designed runs for 113 yards on eight carries.

The Knights' offense generated 401 total rushing yards and 525 yards of total offense.

Quote: "[Grayslake North] is a good football team and I'm really proud of the way my guys fought back," Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said.

“There are definitely things to fix for next year, especially the defense,” he continued. “But they could have laid down tonight and I’m just ecstatic that they continued to fight.”