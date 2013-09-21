Johnsburg falls to Grayslake North

JOHNSBURG — At the end, Grayslake North quarterback Merrick Gentile was too much for Johnsburg in a 21-13 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division loss. But it’s what happened in the middle that made the Skyhawks believe again.

Johnsburg opened Friday's homecoming game with a lot of emotion and it showed early, particularly on defense. The Skyhawks (0-4 overall, 0-2 FVC Valley) were able to limit the Knight's potent rushing attack and forced Grayslake North to punt on three straight possessions to open the game.

The Knights (4-0, 2-0) opted to open their fourth possession with a pass but Skyhawks defensive back Bailey Stefka stepped in front of Gentile's throw over the middle and took it back 69 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 5:20 left in the first half.

The Skyhawks were able to take that lead, and for the first time this season, hope, into halftime.

"We thought we could actually do it," Johnsburg quarterback Nick Brengman said. "It's probably the first time we believed that, finally, we would get one.

"We just wanted to win this more than any other game."

Gentile had other ideas, however, and was able have a big second half. The sophomore quarterback accounted for all three of the Knights' touchdowns.

"He's a pretty big kid," Johnsburg coach Mike Maloney said of Gentile. "I remember him from baseball last season, and when I found out he would be their quarterback, I knew we would have our hands full."

Gentile ran for 175 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns while passing for 138 yards and a score.

With Friday's loss, the Skyhawks losing streak increases to 25 consecutive games, but it wasn't until late in the fourth quarter that anything was certain.

Gentile rushed for a 12-yard touchdown on the Knights' second possession of the third quarter to tie the score at 7, but Brengman used his strong arm and legs to drive the Skyhawks 75 yards that ended in an 11-yard touchdown pass to Brad Iverson.

The extra-point kick was blocked after a timing issue on the snap and hold, but once again, Johnsburg was on top. Brengman went 4 of 8 passing for 52 yards on the drive. He finished with 156 yards, completing 12 of 27 passes.

"We thought we could do it," Stefka said. "We just fell apart at the end."

Gentile would lead a 70-yard touchdown drive on the next possession to go up 14-13 and Grayslake North wouldn't relinquish the lead.

Even as the losses have piled up, Johnsburg doesn't have a problem with motivation before games. As the losing streak stares them in the face, the players use the number as motivation.

"We had our best week of practice all season leading up to this game," Maloney said.

Added Stefka: “I know we’re going to get [a win.] All of these losses pile up but the more they happen, the more fire we get inside us. I’ll say it again, we’re going to get a win.”