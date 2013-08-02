McHenry police reports for Aug. 2, 2013

• Amber M. Winterburg, 36, 4502 Garden Quarter Road, McHenry, was charged Monday, July 1, with two counts of domestic battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

• Thomas J. Burton, 24, 4219 Prairie Ave., McHenry, was charged Tuesday, July 2, with violating an order of protection.

• Kyle E. Hill, 19, 2403 W. Lincoln Road, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, July 3, with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Slawomir Z. Falba, 47, 4331 Oak Park Ave., Harwood Heights, was charged Thursday, July 4, with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to report an accident, and domestic battery.

• Evan B. Groves, 18, 957 Amberwood Place, McHenry, was charged Friday, July 5, with driving under the influence of alcohol and two counts of improper lane use.

• George O. Meyers, 61, 5115 N. Leeside St., Pistakee Highlands, was charged Friday, July 5, with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, improper park or stopping on road, improper display of registration, and driving with expired registration.

• Tyler A. Wancket, 20, 1808 Castlebar Road, near McHenry, was charged Saturday, July 6, with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.

• Anthony R. Goza, 23, 5209 W. Greenbrier Drive, McHenry, was charged Saturday, July 6, with two counts of burglary to a vehicle, two counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle, two counts of theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.