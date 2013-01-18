February 01, 2024
Alice M. Mills, 94

By Shaw Local News Network
ROCK FALLS – Alice M. Mills, 94, of Rock Falls, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2013, at Transitions Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rock Falls. She worked at RB&W in Rock Falls before retiring.

Alice was born Aug. 27, 1918, in Dixon, the daughter of Roy and Millie (Fisher) Helfrich. She married Norman Fritz in 1942. He preceded her in death in 1961. She married William Mills in January 1963. He preceded her in death in January 1968. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sterling and Rock Falls American Legion.

Survivors include one son, Robert (Sandra) Fritz of Cedar Park, Texas; one sister, Ethel (Herbert) Steder of Dixon; two brothers, George Helfrich of Woosung and Raymond Helfrich of Dixon; five grandchildren, Kevin Mills of Dixon, Scott Mills and Kim Shuman, both of Sterling, and Michael Fritz and Stephanie (Tim) Ferguson, both of Cedar Park; four great-grandchildren, Ryan Shuman, Allison Shuman, Brittney Mills, and Jacob Ferguson; and one great-great grandchild, Marcoree Penwarden-Shuman.

She also was preceded in death by one daughter, Betty Mills, on July 9, 2007; three sisters, Grace Zentz, Mildred Helfrich, and Leona Helfrich and two brothers, Elwin and Russell Helfrich.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Schilling Funeral Home in Sterling. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Oehlert, pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Sterling, officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.

A memorial has been established.

Visit www.schillingfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

