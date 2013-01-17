SILVIS – Kathleen “Kip” Painter-Majeski, 56, of Silvis, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013, at her home.

Kathleen Painter was born Jan. 21, 1956, in Moline, the daughter of Frank and Darleen (DuPre) Painter. She attended John Deere and St. Mary schools, both in East Moline, and graduated from United Township High School. She married Arnold Majeski on Sept. 15, 1979, and together they had a son, Adam. She had worked at Mallard Maintenance, and did custodial work at the bank and nursing home in Prophetstown. Kip enjoyed drawing, crocheting, decorating, and staying in touch with her friends and family. She was very fond of her cat, Rosie.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Adam and April Majeski of Montgomery, Texas; granddaughter, Autumn Sproull; her father, Frank of East Moline; sister, Therese James of East Moline; brother, Steven (Angela) Painter, Peoria; nephew, Nathan; and nieces, Kristin, Megan, and Katie.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd. in East Moline. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at noon Saturday at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Visit www.vanhoe.com to send condolences.