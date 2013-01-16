February 12, 2024
Delmar C. Lawyer

DIXON – Delmar C. Lawyer, 85, of Dixon, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013, at Dixon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was a control room operator for Medusa Cement Co. in Dixon for 40 years, retiring in 1982.

He was born May 20, 1927, in Salem, Ark., the son of Carl and JoEllen (Rogers) Lawyer. He was a veteran of the Army, serving during the Korean War.

Survivors include two sons, Jack Lawyer and Mark Lawyer, both of Dixon; one daughter, Theresa Jones of St. Louis; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, and from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Ark. The service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Barker Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Salem.

A memorial has been established.

Visit www.thejonesfh.com to send condolences.

